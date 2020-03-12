Global  

Donald Trump outlines his coronavirus concerns

Donald Trump outlines his coronavirus concerns

Donald Trump outlines his coronavirus concerns

US president Donald Trump says he could extend the US travel ban to Europe if the coronavirus outbreak worsens.

Mr Trump also conceded that the ban could be ended earlier if there appears to be a decline on the Continent.

President Trump also mentioned that all political rallies could be postponed following a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

The United States' closest ally is in a state of 'genuine disbelief' about how bad Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak has been

The United States' closest ally is in a state of 'genuine disbelief' about how bad Trump's response to the coronavirus outbreak has been· *The United States' closest international ally is in a state of incredulity and "disbelief" at how...
Business Insider - Published

Trump criticized after making careless comments about the coronavirus on Fox News

Please, do some research before listening to anything Donald Trump says about the coronavirus. In...
Mashable - Published


