Wisconsin National Guard mobilized to transport 37 Wisconsinites on board Grand Princess cruise ship

Watch the full news conference: Gov.

Tony Evers has declared a public health emergency in Wisconsin in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin National Guard has been mobilized to transport 37 Wisconsinites on board the Grand Princess cruise ship currently docked in Oakland due to a coronavirus outbreak, Brigadier General Joane Mathews said at a news conference Thursday.

