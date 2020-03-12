Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Short-Term Funding Markets

Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Short-Term Funding Markets

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 00:59s - Published < > Embed
Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Short-Term Funding Markets

Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Short-Term Funding Markets

Fed to Inject $1.5 Trillion in Short-Term Funding Markets The remarkable decision by the New York Fed was announced on Thursday.

NY Fed, via 'The Wall Street Journal' Short-term lending markets are used by banks so that they can lend to each other.

The Fed will also purchase $60 billion in Treasury bonds in order to stabilize that market as well.

Such actions by the central bank have not occurred since the 2008 financial crisis.

The announcement caused a brief rally on Wall Street, which experienced its second circuit breaker shut down of the week on Thursday.

The bounce back was short lived.

The Dow was down seven percent in late afternoon trading.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

abinash625

Abinash RT @WSJ: Fed to inject over $1.5 trillion into short-term funding markets to prevent trading conditions from sparking deeper economic probl… 20 seconds ago

m_higgy

phil sheridan's hat 🇺🇸 #WASHYOURHANDS RT @prayingmedic: FED to inject $1.5 Trillion into short-term funding to stabilize markets. https://t.co/4SgtJYLZ6x 1 minute ago

CryptoMula

Mula RT @NickTimiraos: The Fed will inject $1.5 trillion in short-term lending markets today and tomorrow on top of the already announced repos,… 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.