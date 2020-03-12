Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase' 55 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:47s - Published Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase' Boris Johnson introduced new measures to try and protect the elderly and vulnerable, saying anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must now stay at home for seven days.