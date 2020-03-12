Global  

Coronavirus update: What you need to know about the 'delay phase'

Boris Johnson introduced new measures to try and protect the elderly and vulnerable, saying anyone with coronavirus symptoms, however mild, such as a continuous cough or high temperature, must now stay at home for seven days.

Coronavirus: UK moving into delay phase as top doctor warns of strain on NHS

Critical care beds in the NHS could come under intense pressure during a coronavirus epidemic,...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

UK's Johnson steps up response to coronavirus, moves to delay phase

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday,...
Reuters - Published


UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate [Video]UK PM Johnson tells ill people to self-isolate

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stepped up the response to the coronavirus outbreak on Thursday, moving to the so called &quot;delay phase&quot; which includes the option of more stringent..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:18Published

PM confirms UK now in coronavirus delay phase [Video]PM confirms UK now in coronavirus delay phase

Boris Johnson has confirmed that the UK has now moved to the delay phase in the fight against coronavirus. The prime minister spoke at a press conference in 10 Downing Street after chairing the..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 02:47Published

