Pennsylvania Takes Drastic Steps To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus In Montgomery County
Stephanie Stahl reports.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pennsylvania Takes Drastic Steps To Contain Spread Of Coronavirus In Montgomery County SO FAR NATIONWIDE THERE HAVEBEEN MORE THAN 1300 CASES, AND39 DEATHS.NEW MORE ON THE DRAMATICSTEPS TAKEN BY PENNSYLVANIAGOVERNOR TOM WOLF IN BASICALLYSHUTTING DOWN MONTGOMERYCOUNTY, EXCEPT ESSENTIALSERVICES.WITH THOSE DETAILS AND MUCHMORE HEALTH REPORTER STEPHANIESTAHL, HI.REPORTER: NUMBER OF THECOVID 19 CASES IN PENNSYLVANIAAS WE SAID IS 22 AND HALF AREIN MONTGOMERY COUNTY.OFFICIALS SAY THAT THE SHUTDOWN THAT START TOMORROW, ISTHE BEST WAY TO STOP THESPREAD OF THIS VIRUS, ANDKEEPING PEOPLE SAFE.IN AN EFFORT TO STOP THESPREAD OF THE COVID 19 THEGOVERNOR ANNOUNCED SUBSTANTIALCLOSURES FOR MONTGOMERY COUNTTHAT I WILL LAST AT LEAST TWOWEEKS.IN MONTGOMERY COUNTY I'MORDERING THE CLOSURE OF ALLSCHOOLS, COMMUNITY CENTERS,AND GYMS AND ENTERTAINMENTVENUES.THIS INCLUDES YS, THEATERS,SPORTING EVENTS, CONCERTS, ANDI'M STRONGLY RECOMMENDING THECLOSURE OF NONESSENTIAL RETAILFACILITIES.REPORTER: PENNSYLVANIAGOVERNOR TOM WOLF SAYS THATMONTGOMERY COUNTY IS EPICENTEROF THE COVID 19 OUTBREAK WHERETHERE ARE 13 OF THE STATES 22IS CONTACTES.AMONG THOSE CASES A DOCTOR ANDA POLICE OFFICER, PEOPLE WITHBROAD CONTACTS IN THECOMMUNITY.GOVERNOR'S CLOSING ORDERCOVERS PLACES LIKE THE KING OFPRUSSIA MALL AND THEATER,SUBURBAN SQUARE AND ARDMORETRAIN STATION.THE GOAL NOT TO SHUTANYBODY DOWN BUT GOAL TO KEEPPENNSYLVANIA SAFE AND BYTAKING ACTION DECISIVE ACTION,TO MITIGATE OR MOVING BEYONDJUST SIMPLY JUST CONTAININGTRYING TO FINE OUT WHO GOTSICK WHO THEY TALKED TO ANDTOUCH, AND DOING THISMONTGOMERY COUNTY IS PLACEWE'RE STARTING.REPORTER: DOCTOR VALERIEARKOOSH CHAIR OF THEMONTGOMERY COUNTY BOARD OFCOMMISSIONERS SAYS THE COUNTYSUPPORTS THE GOVERNOR'SACTIONS.WE ARE HOPING TO SLOW THERATE OF SPREAD OF DISEASE ANDTO DECREASE THE ULTIMATE TOTALNUMBER OF THIS INDIVIDUAL WHOARE IMPACTED.REPORTER: SHE ALSORECOGNIZES THIS WILL NOT BEEASY ON THE RESIDENTS.WE KNOW THAT THIS ISDIFFICULT AND WE URGE YOU TOCONTINUE TO REMAIN CALM AS YOUHAVE DONE ALL WEEK.REPORTER: WE ARE ALSOLEARNING THAT SIX CHESTERCOUNTY POLICE OFFICERS AREBEING QUARANTINED, OFFICIALSSAY THE OFFICERS WERE INCONTACT WITH THE LOWERPROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP POLICEOFFICER WHO HAS A PRESUMEPOSITIVE CASE OF COVID 19.ALSO TODAY WE HAVE LEARN OF ADOCTOR AT ST. CHRISTOPHER'SHOSPITAL HAS TESTED POSITIVE.OFFICIALS ARE TRACKING PEOPLE,



Recent related news from verified sources AHN to limit visitation to keep out coronavirus Allegheny Health Network will temporarily limit visitation at its hospitals to one at a time per...

bizjournals - Published 1 day ago





