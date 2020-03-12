Matthew Morrison Chats About His Latest Album, 'Disney Dreamin' with Matthew Morrison'

Global  

Emmy, Tony, and Golden Globe nominated artist Matthew Morrison has partnered with Disney Music to release a fresh contemporary take on some of his favorite iconic Disney songs.

His album, "Disney Dreamin’ with Matthew Morrison," features material from beloved Disney classics such as "Aladdin," "Toy Story," "Pinocchio," "Peter Pan," "Tarzan" and more.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

