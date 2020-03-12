Global  

"Black Monday" Star Regina Hall Dives Into Season Two Of The SHOWTIME Dark Comedy

'Black Monday' Star Regina Hall Dives Into Season Two Of The SHOWTIME Dark Comedy

"Black Monday" Star Regina Hall Dives Into Season Two Of The SHOWTIME Dark Comedy

The SHOWTIME comedy, "Black Monday," takes us back to October 19, 1987, aka Black Monday, the worst stock market crash in Wall Street history.

Season two focuses on the aftermath of that crash.

As we begin, Dawn (Regina Hall) and Blair (Andrew Rannells) are the bosses now, quickly learning that heavy is the head that wears the crown, especially when that head is constantly looking over its shoulder for Mo (Don Cheadle), who's on the run with Keith (Paul Scheer).

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

