Philadelphia Health Officials Prohibit Gatherings Of More Than 1,000 People HAVE SYMPTOMS OF THIS VIRUS.OKAY, THINKING POSITIVELYSTEPH, THANK YOU.WELL NOW CRYSTAL CRANMOREJOINS US FROM NORTHERNLIBERTIES TONIGHT WITH MOREFROM PHILADELPHIA HEALTHOFFICIALS AND CITY COUNTSTOLLY DAY, CRYSTAL.REPORTER: GOOD AFTERNOON.WELL, FROM TEMPORARYMORATORIUM THE ON EVICTIONS TOSUPPORT FOR THOSE IN THESERVICE AND HEALTH CAREINDUSTRIES, CITY LEADERS HAVEBEEN WORKING ALL DAZE TRYINGTO THINK OF SOLUTIONNESSREGARD TO THE CORONAVIRUSOUTBREAK.PERHAPS LATEST DEVELOPMENT INTHE FORM OF THE PRO HIBBUSINESS BAN ON LARGEGATHERINGS.MORE PEOPLE WILL GET SICKAND, WE HAVE TO EXPECT THEREWILL BE DEATHS AS A RESULT OFTHIS.REPORTER: EFFECTIVEIMMEDIATELY.WE ARE PROHIBITING PUBLICGATHERINGS INVOLVING MORE THAN1,000 PEOPLE IN THE CITY OFPHILADELPHIA FOR THE NEXT 30DAYS.REPORTER: ALL IN AN EFFORTTO PREVENT SPREAD OF THECORONAVIRUS.THE ANNOUNCEMENT FROMPHILADELPHIA LEADERS COMESHOURS AFTER COUNCIL MEMBERMARIA QUINONES SANCHEZINTRODUCED A RESOLUTION TOTRANSFER 85 MILLION-DOLLARFROM THE GENERAL FUN BALANCETO CORONAVIRUS ERTZ TOAPPROVED.THESE ARE UNCERTAIN TIMESFOR ALL OF US AS A CITY.REPORTER: BIG REQUEST ASLAWMAKERS MAKE SMALL CHANGESTO HOW THEY CONDUCT BUSINESSTHURSDAY MORNING.PEOPLE SAT IN ALTERNATINGSEATS JUST ONE OF THE FEW WAYSCITY LEADERS ARE TRYING TOPREVENT SPREAD OF THE COVID19.CROSS THE CITY EVENTS AREGETTING CANCELLED DUE TOCORONAVIRUS CONCERNS.PHILADELPHIA CONVENTION ANDVISITORS BORO SAY THREE EVENTSTHIS WEEK ALONE WHICH WASBRINGING 25,000 PEOPLE TO THECITY, IMPACTING TOURISM.BUT A QUICK TRIP TO THEINDEPENDENCE VISITORS CENTERREVEALS A DIFFERENT TREND.WE ARE GETTING THEIMPRESSION THAT PEOPLE AREINTERESTED IN COMING OUT.REPORTER: EXECUTIVES ARETAKING PRECAUTIONS.THEY SAY THEY HAVE A ROTATINGGROUP OF WORKERS CLEANINGSURFACES, PLUS THEY HAVE ADDEDMORE HAND SANITIZER STATIONSFOR PUBLIC TO USE.BE SAFE, WASH YOUR HANDS,SHARE THE HISTORY, NOT THEGERM.REPORTER: I'M TOLD CITY BANDOES NOT APPLY TO THEINDEPENDENCE VISITORS CENTER.OFFICIALS THERE ARE AWAITINGSOME KIND OF A DIRECTIVE FROMTHE NATIONAL PARK SERVICE, ASTO WHETHER OR NOT THEY WILLCLOSE.