Passengers At European Airports Rushing To Re-Book After Trump's 30-Day Ban

Passengers At European Airports Rushing To Re-Book After Trump's 30-Day Ban
CBS4's Rylee Carlson has the latest from London.
Recent related news from verified sources

U.K. Not Included In Trump's European Travel Ban, Even As COVID-19 Spreads There

The United Kingdom was not included in President Trump's ban on travel from Europe, despite a growing...
NPR - Published

European Union Leaders Blast President Trump's Coronavirus Travel Ban

European Union Leaders Blast President Trump's Coronavirus Travel BanWatch VideoPresident Trump's ban on travelers from much of Europe is drawing fierce...
Newsy - Published


Recent related videos from verified sources

Senior Trump Administration Official Says President Considering National Emergency Declaration [Video]Senior Trump Administration Official Says President Considering National Emergency Declaration

CBS4's Natalie Brand shares the president's message a day after declaring a 30-day ban on non-Americans traveling from Europe.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:55Published

European Union Leaders Blast President Trump's Coronavirus Travel Ban [Video]European Union Leaders Blast President Trump's Coronavirus Travel Ban

European critics charge that the U.S. president is spurning cooperation in the midst of a global crisis.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:58Published

