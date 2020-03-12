Global  

Bird Hitches a Ride on the Back of his Doggo Taxi

Occurred on March 6, 2020 / Welland, Ontario, Canada Info from Licensor: "This video is of my dog, Sophie, and bird, Solomon.

I saw him hop onto Sophie, so I grabbed my camera and started filming.

The end result was a bird back in its cage and a confused dog.

This took place in my home."

