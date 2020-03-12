University Officials have decided to extend spring break for all students

Universities in the state now have an extended spring break after a decision due to concerns over corona virus.

Our team coverage begins right now..... as wtvas amanda haley joins us from lafayette county with how people are impacted by the decision.

There arent many students on the ole miss campus today and it seems like it may stay that way for the coming weeks..

The state college announced this morning spring break will be extended for all students in mississippi public universities until march 23 and some students tell me they are pretty happy about the decision.

((pkg)) sot- arik price, student- "coronavirus is a global pandemic right now and if it comes to the university it could be widespread onto the campus and it shouldnt."

After the recent coronavirus impacts in the state, school board officials have decided to keep students out of classes to prevent the spread of covid- 19.

Spring break for students at all 8 of the public universities has been extended an extra week.

And for most of them, they are relieved about the decision.

Sot- suchidra mitra, teachers assistant-" coronavirus is really spreading and i think it will be helpful for everyone until the situation will calm down and everything is well and good again so i think its good."

According to the ihl, the time will be used to transfer all courses online.

Until further notice, the ihl is asking students to stay off campus and at their homes.

According to the statement from the ihl, when classes resume on march 23 they will only be taught through online courses.

Any students enrolled in professional or graduate programs will be notified of any exceptions to meet clinical requirements.

Sot- marysa pettigraw, oxford- " i think its a pretty good solution.

I think with them doing online school, i think it is honestly a pretty good idea."

According to jim zook, the marketing and communications director at ole miss, it was a hard decision to make.

Sot- jim zook- "i think extraordinary times or extraordinary events take extraordinary measures to protect the public's health so that is what we are trying to do."

Zook says that it will be up to the professors in each department at the school to determine the best way to form the online courses, but it will be very similar to the format of the online courses the university already has in place.

For students at ole miss, all residence halls will be accessible from sunday march 15 to wednesday march 18 at 5 pm...but chancellor glenn boyce says it is only for the limited purpose of getting necessary items such as textbooks, medicines, and laptops.

