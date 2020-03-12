Global  

Wuhan Hospital's ER Director Scolded For Sounding Coronavirus Alarm Months Ago

Wuhan Hospital's ER Director Scolded For Sounding Coronavirus Alarm Months Ago

Wuhan Hospital's ER Director Scolded For Sounding Coronavirus Alarm Months Ago

Ai Fen is the director of Wuhan Central Hospital's emergency department in China.

According to Business Insider, she shared a diagnostic report with colleagues on WeChat on December 30th.

Fen was particularly concerned by the similarities between the coronavirus and SARS.

But a hospital supervisor criticized her for "spreading rumors" and forbade her from speaking about it even to her family.

Wuhan Hospital's ER Director Scolded For Sounding Coronavirus Alarm Months Ago

