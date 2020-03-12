Global  

Broadway Goes Dark Due to Coronavirus Shuttering the heart of American theater follows NY Gov.

Cuomo's ban on gatherings of more than 500 people.

All of the 41 Broadway theaters seat more than 500 people.

Cuomo's restriction is effective 5 p.m.

Thursday.

31 plays and musicals will go dark, including 'Hamilton' and 'The Lion King.'

Broadway's closing will last until April 12.

The industry grossed $1.8 billion in its prior season.

Losses this season are expected to be substantial.

The closing marks the first time Broadway has gone dark due to a pandemic.

Broadway theaters forced to go dark on coronavirus fears

Broadway theaters, among New York's biggest tourist attractions, were shut down for a month on...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •CBS NewsJust Jared


Broadway goes dark as US live entertainment comes to halt

New York governor shuts theatres while warning the worst is to come from coronavirus
FT.com - Published


