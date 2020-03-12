Broadway Goes Dark
Due to Coronavirus Shuttering the heart of American theater
follows NY Gov.
Cuomo's ban on gatherings
of more than 500 people.
All of the 41 Broadway theaters
seat more than 500 people.
Cuomo's restriction
is effective 5 p.m.
Thursday.
31 plays and musicals will go dark,
including 'Hamilton' and 'The Lion King.'
Broadway's closing
will last until April 12.
The industry grossed
$1.8 billion in its prior season.
Losses this season
are expected to be substantial.
The closing marks the
first time Broadway has
gone dark due to a pandemic.