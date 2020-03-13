Executive Health Board discusses COVID-19 in Allen County schools

Thank you hunterwhen the allen county health department executive board met today they talked about everything from large venues churches food service --- but one major concern was this how to protect the students at allen county schools.

Nat: starting monday effectively the state of ohio is suspending all classes for three weeksthe text came in just as the executive health board was discussing what to do about schools in allen county.the reason they are doing that and being so reactive is because you have so many people and everyone gets sick at the same time.

You have overwhelmed healthcare and if healthcare falls the viability of a community is really in jeopardy.health commissioner deborah mcmahan says she's never had to say that in the past because she's never seen it like this.and while allen county should be aware of what surrounding states are doing mcmahan said the decision of what happens here should come from the fort wayne community.

William pond sot 20:15-if they are going to stay open they will do it under certain conditionswhile the board did not make any formal recommendations they did come up with a set of precautions for schools to follow.what i want to see here is consistency between organizations i don't want one school doing this and one district doing that.those precautions areonce a school has a positive case it will be closed immediately... if there are three cases amongst students or faculty all schools will be closedand if 50% of schools in the state close allen county schools will follow.there is a story behind every patient, story behind there is a follow.

Schools will allen county schools will follow.there is a story behind every patient, there is a story behind every business and keeping that all in mind but at the end of the day this is a novel virus for which you have no treatment, no vaccine and 370,000 people who are vulnerablemcmahan said parents should contact their doctor if their child shows a fever of at least 100.4 degrees with a consistent cough.however the number of tests is very limited at this point and the only patients being tested are those who are ?in the hospital showing strong signs of the covid-19 virusyou have to essentially be very very sick short of breath, chest pain, on a breathing tube.

You have to be very sick before you are getting tested.

Now huntereast allen county schools has already decided to send ipads home with students so they can still learn if schools close.the executive board will meet again monday night to finalize any formal recommendations.for now reporting live in fort wayne, jeremy masukevich,