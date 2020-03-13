George County’s M.J. Daniels offered by Indiana

Global  

Daniels has received another Division I offer, this time from Indiana.

Finally... a normal story...- coming out of george county - high school... where m-j daniel- has received yet- another division i offer... fro- indiana.- that marks his first offer in - exactly a month... following hi- last look, from mississippi - state.- overall... daniels has seven- other collegiate offers, headin- into his senior football- season... where he's listed as - three-star recruit... according- to 24-7 sports.

- six of those seven are division- i... including his- verbal commitment of choice in- ole miss... as well as- m-s-u... south alabama... - southern miss... memphis... and- texas a&amp;m.- -




