Hamilton County officials hold press conference on Coronavirus

I'm john mercer.

Thanks for joining us for news 12 now at 11.

Coronavirus concerns lead to school closures and efforts to help prevent people from getting sick locally.

Officials say there are no cases in hamilton county, but they're preparing for if the illness makes its way here.

That's tonight's top local story.

More than 1-thousand people across the u.s. have been infected with the deadly coronavirus.

But, amid concerns, hamilton county mayor jim coppinger holds a press conference and says so far in the county there have been no cases.

Hamilton county mayor jim coppinger: "i get calls constantly of people saying i hear such and such hospital, that's not the case.

But, as i say i want to be 100 percent honest with the public to say that we suspect that in the future that won't be the case."

One person in the county tested negative for covid-19.

Officials are monitoring two other people.

Chattanooga-hamilton county health department epidemiology supervisor beth fulbright: "we are monitoring two people now who have travelled to italy and have come back.

So, their monitoring should be up this week.

In fact, we are watching them for symptoms, and they've remained symptom free."

Officials encourage people to see a doctor if they're ill and especially if they're feeling shortness of breathe.

People can get swabbed and tested for coronavirus in hamilton county.

Chattanooga-hamilton county health department health officer dr. paul hendricks: "most doctor's offices and such are, have the facility to do that.

More and more are developing protocols for collecting the specimen and then that is sent to a lab."

The health department and area hospitals have been meeting in preparation.

Emergency management officials have met with businesses.

And hamilton county schools have joined several other districts in cancelling school.

Officials are also recommending the school board allow an earlier spring break.

Hcs chief of staff nakia edwards: "students, children under 19 have not been at the greatest risk for the most severe symptoms, they can be carriers."

The chattanooga airport issued a response to the virus on its website saying while there's little risk of contracting the disease on a plane, they will be taking additional precautions throughout the airport.

Officals remind folks to take their own precautions by doing things like washing your hands.

The health department does have a hotline you can call if you have questions about covid-19.

We will have that on our website, wdef-dot-com.

Churches in chattanooga are keeping



