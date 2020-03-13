Global  

Patrick Murphy on US response to the coronavirus and supporting Joe Biden

Patrick Murphy on US response to the coronavirus and supporting Joe Biden

Patrick Murphy on US response to the coronavirus and supporting Joe Biden

Former Rep.

Patrick Murphy (D-FL) joins Larry King on PoliticKING to rate the U.S response to the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss his support for Joe Biden.

Joe Biden Delivers Speech Criticizing Trump Administration On Coronavirus Response

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gives a speech about coronavirus policy from his home...
NPR - Published


