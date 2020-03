March Madness and other sporting events canceled

DIRECTOR JASON BARR IS HERE.THERE'S AN EXPRESSION - TAKEONE FOR THE TEAM.

THESEATHLETES ARE TAKING ONE FORTHEIR COMMUNITIES.TO MANY PEOPLE - SPORTS ISMEANT TO BE AN ESCAPE FROM THESTRESS OF EVERYDAY LIFE.

BUTNOW THE SPORTS WORLD HAS COMETO A SUDDEN HALT.

MARCHMADNESS HAS BEEN CANCELED ANDTHAT'S NOT ALL.

THIS WAS THESCENE OUTSIDE THE PAC-12TOURNAMENT IN LAS VEGAS.ARIZONA WAS SUPPOSED TO PLAYUSC TODAY.

BOTH NCAATOURNAMENTS WON'T BE PLAYED.THE ARIZONA WOMEN'S BASKETBALLTEAM HAS HAD ONE OF ITS BESTEVER SEASONS AND WAS LIKELY TOHOST THE NCAA TOURNAMENT.

THEMARCH MADNESS CANCELLATIONSINCLUDE THE PAC-12 TOURNAMENT.THE ARIZONA MEN WERE SUPPOSEDTO PLAY USC TODAY.

ALL WINTERAND SPRING NCAA CHAMPIONSHIPSARE CANCELED.

THAT INCLUDESTHE WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOFTBALLWORLD SERIES.

RIGHT NOW - ALLWILDCAT ATHELTICS ARESUSPENDED INCLUDING SPRINGFOOTBALL.

THE PIMA WOMEN'SBASKETBALL TEAM WILL NOWTENTATIVELY PLAY ITS JUNIORCOLLEGE TOURNAMENT ON APRIL20TH IN MICHIGAN.

THE WORLDBASEBALL CLASSIC AT KINOSTADIUM IS SUSPENDED ALONGWITH THE INDOOR FOOTBALLLEAGUE'S TUCSON SUGAR SKULLS.NATIONALLY - MAJOR LEAGUEBASEBALL SPRING TRAINING ISSUSPENDED AND OPENING DAY ISDELAYED BY AT LEAST TWO WEEKS.THE NHL AND NBA ARE SUSPENDED.THE NBA FOR AT LEAST THIRTYDAYS.

GOLF SUSPENDED PLAYTONIGHT THROUGH APRIL 5THNASCAR WILL COMPETE WITH NOFANS IN ATTENDANCE THE NEXTTWO RACES.AND LITTLE LEAGUE SEASONS WILLSTART NO EARLIER THAN APRIL6TH.

THAT GOES FOR THE ENTIRECOUNTRY.

