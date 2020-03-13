Canada PM to be isolated after wife tests positive

Global  

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be in isolation for two weeks after his wife, Sophie, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday (March 12), and the outbreak prompted the province of Ontario to shutter schools to limit the spread.

Ryan Brooks reports.

