Coronavirus in Colorado: The latest for as the disease spreads throughout the state

Coronavirus in Colorado: The latest for as the disease spreads throughout the state

Coronavirus in Colorado: The latest for as the disease spreads throughout the state

As the number of positive coronavirus cases rose in Colorado this week, event cancellations and postponements were also on the rise — both here and across the country.

Colorado’s largest school district is canceling classes for three weeks in response to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in Colorado.

March Madness has been replaced with sadness from fans across the Denver metro as well as disbelief from those working in the service industry.

