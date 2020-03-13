Global  

Mind-Boggling NASA Visuals Put Ice Sheet Loss into Perspective

Greenland and Antarctic ice sheets are melting at a rate of 283 and 145 gigatonnes per year, respectively.

But what does one gigatonne actually look like?

NASA broke down their satellite data to help you wrap your head around the numbers.

