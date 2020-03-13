How Coronavirus Hijacks a Body

COVID-19 is the specific type of coronavirus that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization .

Xan Atkins Well worth a read! Its amazing how your body gets tricked into spreading the virus https://t.co/WxXLmLVUwR 19 hours ago

hewiak @onlyyoontv @USArmy The virus enters the body through the nose, mouth or eyes, then attaches to cells in the airway… https://t.co/3QcRH9nrOm 16 hours ago

Sotomayor2020 RT @hewiak : @onlyyoontv @USArmy The virus enters the body through the nose, mouth or eyes, then attaches to cells in the airways that produ… 16 hours ago

22Q11 Ireland "The virus enters the body through the nose, mouth or eyes, then attaches to cells in the airways that produce a pr… https://t.co/irBqEaoIDf 12 hours ago

Pamela Mays McDonald Graphic depiction of the activity of the COVID-19 Coronavirus in your body https://t.co/YrpvIFGdJt 8 hours ago