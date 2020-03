Coronavirus menace haunts the entire world, More than 1000 dead in Italy|Oneindia

THE CORONAVIRUS CASES ACROSS THE WORLD HAVE CROSSED 1,34,000 WITH MORE THAN 4960 DEATHS SO FAR.

THE VIRUS MEANACE IS WORSENING IN ITALY WITH EACH DAY AS THE NO.

OF DEATHS HAVE CROSS 1000 AND THE CASES HAVE SOARED PAST 15,000.

THOUGH MOST OF THE DEATHS REPORTED ARE THAT OF OLD PEOPLE IN THE COUNTRY AS ITALY HAS ONE OF THE OLDEST POPULATION IN THE ENTIRE EUROPE.

SOURCES SAY THAT THE DOCTORS IN LOMBARDY REGION OF NORTHERN ITALY ARE FACING THE TOUGH QUESTION OF WHO SHOULD LIVE OR DIE AS THE OUTBREAK HAS DEEPLY CHALLENGED THE COUNTRY'S HEALTHCARE SYSTEM.