Trump blames CDC, Obama for coronavirus testing lag

Trump promised that &quot;testing will soon happen on a very large scale&quot; but didn&apos;t provide details on how the U.S. would accomplish that.

This report produced by Jonah Green.

Trump Blames Obama for ‘Complicating’ CDC Pandemic Response: ‘Testing Will Soon Happen’

Trump Blames Obama for ‘Complicating’ CDC Pandemic Response: ‘Testing Will Soon Happen’President Donald Trump blamed former President Barack Obama Friday morning in a pair of tweets that...
Tweets about this

amorenomore

D. D. 🌊🌊 RT @mikecollins2141: Trump blames Obama for coronavirus testing issues, says 'changes have been made'.. Trump is Incompetent.. So he's tryi… 2 seconds ago

pjaco

millicent95 RT @candies2639: Trump condemns CDC for lack of coronavirus testing, blames Obama? Omg! Trump! You have had 3 long years to implement your… 16 seconds ago

ReyesLC24

Catherine Reyes RT @MSNBC: President Trump blames others for lack of coronavirus testing in the US; acknowledges a "testing problem." https://t.co/12BxFwAi… 30 seconds ago

laflynt

Luke A Flynt RT @RevDrBarber: Pharaoh, Nebucanezzar & Herod brag about themselves & blame others for their faults & failures of leadership. In every cas… 41 seconds ago

SoltisNancy

Auntie Nan 🇺🇸 🌊🐶🆘 RT @tlccourville: Donald, on behalf of a nation with sincerity.... FUCK YOU That is all. Carry on.... 🍸🍸🍸 https://t.co/NEbK6IkAZd 54 seconds ago

112Michelle112

MichelleME RT @copdoc1: Trump condemns CDC for lack of coronavirus testing, blames Obama https://t.co/REeCHjUgpp What can I say, President Trump is… 1 minute ago

pwalkerbooks

PatriciaWalkerBooks RT @BriansNewHeart: Trump claimed that lack of available tests was Obama’s fault! Never his fault! The fact that anyone believes the words… 1 minute ago

CarlMJohnson1

FilmGod RT @Complex: Trump blames Obama and CDC for #CoronaVirus testing problems: https://t.co/jRm8IfkaJO https://t.co/u72kXFoF0b 1 minute ago


Amid the coronavirus outbreak, President Trump is lashing out at Barack Obama.

Trump Condemns CDC, Blames Obama for Lack of Coronavirus Testing In the midst of criticism over his administrations response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Donald Trump lashed out at the..

