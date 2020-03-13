US Launches Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Militia in Iraq The strikes were in response to a rocket attack on coalition forces in Camp Taji, Iraq.

Two U.S. service members were killed in the attack.

According to the Defense Department, the strikes were an attempt to damage the strength of Hezbollah to carry out future attacks on coalition forces.

Defense Department Statement, via CNN Defense Department Statement, via CNN Defense Department Statement, via CNN The strikes come a day after a War Powers resolution was approved by the House of Representatives.

The resolution lessens the power of the president to use military action against Iran without approval from Congress.