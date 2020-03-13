US Launches Airstrikes Against
Iranian-Backed Militia in Iraq The strikes were in
response to a rocket attack on
coalition forces in Camp Taji, Iraq.
Two U.S. service members
were killed in the attack.
According to the Defense Department,
the strikes were an attempt to damage the
strength of Hezbollah to carry out future
attacks on coalition forces.
Defense Department Statement, via CNN The strikes come a day
after a War Powers resolution was
approved by the House of Representatives.
The resolution lessens the power
of the president to use military action
against Iran without approval from Congress.