shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Stephanie Poetri Guesses How 1,021 Fans Responded to a Survey About Her - Sixty five of you are insane.Okay, I guess I have to follow that.[upbeat music]Hi, I'm Stephanie Poetri,and the one thousand and twenty one of youtook a survey about me.[box thud]I am ready for a surprise.Fan breakdown.Where are your fans from?I think the majority ofthem are from Indonesia.They're my fam.[chuckles][board thud]Fun.[laughs]Okay so, as I have expected, Indonesia,five hundred and ninety eight.So there's five hundred andninety eight of you bays,um, love you, in Indonesia.And then there's a bunch in United States,which is really fun too, there'stwo hundred and forty seven.There's thirty nine of you in Ireland.That's awesome yo.I wanna go to Ireland one day.That would be fun.[board thuds]Oh my God, did I hit you?Inside Stephanie's mind.Who is Stephanie's doppelganger?Like a lot of people sayit's Shailene Woodley.She's so pretty so,that's a huge compliment.But we'll see.[folder thud]My mom.My mom, um, I mean I hope we look alike.Well yeah this is my mom, this is meand then we're just chillin',a hundred and ninety fiveof you, said Titi DJ,so,cool.Oh Kareena Kappor, ahundrad and four of yousaid Kareena Kappor, she is so beuatiful.- [Women behind camera] Haveyou heard that one before?- Yeah, I, I hear a lot of people sayKareena Kappor as well,especially on pictures where I look good.What, oh my god, Demi Lovato, who is sheoh my god, seventy eight of you saidDemi lovato, wow thisis a huge compliment,um, I love her, I'm a huge Camp Rock fan.sixty five of you are insane,okay well I guess I gotta follow that.Ah, the women, yeah this isthe one I use to get a lot,especially younger,like when I was youngerand she did Divergent,a lot people were likeyou look, you kinda look like her,and I was like, well, thank you.Last but not least, the baeKesha, one of you said Kesha,so thank you for that, one of you, umI love Kesha, I was ina show, where she washeadlining for iHeartFestival, it was amazing,she's amazing, loveher, thank you so much.[paper crumble]Yeah I play basketball[Laughs]What is Stephanie's favorite K-pop group?That is a really hard,because I don't think I have a favoriteI have phases where I likeone more than the other,but I kinda always justsupport whoever's coming back.- [women behind camera]So who would you say isyour favorite, like today?- Oh my god, today, oh mygod, I guess Red Velvetbecause their new song'Phyco', lit, love that,they're just super cool,I love me some girl group.Um, yeah that's true, Got7, ahhh,so four hundred eightysix of you said Got7,this is true, that was thefirst album I've ever bought,was a Got7 album, um Jacksons here,you, we all know we loveJackson, we stan, and also Jin-young,we don't talk about it, but Jin-young.Pretty on point, also BTS,like who doesn't love BTS though,I don't know, they'rejust so cool, its so hard,I, my favorite song by them is Not Todayand I listen to that towork out, because its like♪ No, not today ♪and I'm like not today,I'm going to work out.Two hundred and seventythree of you said BTS, so.Also Blackpink onehundred and thirty of yousaid Blackpink,and I've only everwatched two K-pop concertsand one was Twice andthe other was Blackpink,so you kinda right, you kinda right.Next Exo, fifty two of yousaid Exo, and you, you correctand also Twice, fortyfive of you said Twice,which is correct, honestlyall these are correctbecause I had phases where I liked,each and everyone of them,Twice and Blackpink got me into K-pop,I was watching them doa double speed dance,and I was like, oh my god they're so cute,and then I went home andwatched a bunch of theirmusic videos and yeah.Forty five of you saidTwice, you right you right.No one was wrong, honestlyif you put all bands,id be like you right,'cause I did have aphase with all of them.We have to respect these bands.[paper thud]Music Break.Who do the fans wantStephanie to sing a duet with?Oh my god, I would love to sing with love.- [women behind camera]Who do you think the fansare going to say?- I don't know, I genuinely don't know.Who do the fans wantStephanie to sing a duet with,Niki, one hundred ninetyfive of you said Nikiand yes, I would loveto do a duet with her.Every time I see her onstage I get like chillsbecause she's just so good.Next, seventy eight ofyou said Billie Eilish,I mean who doesn't want tocollab with Billie Eilishhonestly, she amazing.Joji, thirty nine of you saidJoji, yes please, Joji call meThirteen of you said Twice,well I mean if anyonefrom Twice, like JYP,let me know, I would loveto collab with Twice,um the thirteen of you arejust gonna make by dreams come true.And then one personeven though David Dobrikis not a singer said David Dobrik,even though he's not a singer.I would love to do a collab with David,even if its just like for his vloggingjust to be there ten seconds of content,that would be a dream,yeah I watch him like all the time,I'm pretty sure I've watchedat least three hundredof his five hundred vlogs, so,your welcome for that revenue David.[tongue click]What word or phrase shouldbe the inspiration forStephanie's next single?I get a lot of my inspiration from,random things like movies,or stories my friends tell meor just like a word,because I don't really havethat much going on in lifein terms of my lovelife, so there's not muchto like take inspiration from.Ah okay, a hundred andthirty of you said Love,I think Love is what is mostcomfortable to write about,because you're able tokind of use a lot ofwords and just like lyrics and not soundkind of cheesy, um, eventhough I Love You 3000was kinda cheesy, but we,it was meant to be cheesy.And then thirty nine ofyou said Jonathan Groffand then twenty six of you said Jakarta,I write a lot of songswith Jakarta in thembecause I've been kindof home sick lately,somaybe.Oh and then someonewrote a whole like, verseOceans of weight I have,are lighter in your presence.I feel like when you leave, I'll drown.One person said that,who ever wrote that, umyou need to a, you need toeither write this becauseI don't want to take your ideas,but this is amazing, and you should,you should like post themsomewhere, um, this is yeahI'm like pftt, shook.Um and then perfectlyimperfect work-in-progressone person said that, and that's alsoreally well written, andthat's basically my life,yeah, It's a work in progressand its perfectly imperfectand you know I think,I think that's just what life is about,kind of making the bestout of, all the not bests.Do you want a --- [women behind camera] ooo, airplane- An airplane- [women Behind camera]I'll take an airplane.- I love like making paperairplanes, that was likemy thing, growing up, and um,I had the farthest airplane in my grade,when we had an airplane competition.This is a simple version,because were not tryingto show off here.Just gotta be quick.- [audience] wow- In the clouds, in the clouds,in one word, describe how 'ILove You 3000' makes you feel.I think this song is amazingand you know did a lot for me,and like it's, it's so cutebecause a lot of people use it to likeyou know their writings,and to like you knowto ask people to prom,so I love that part.- [women behind camera] Sowhat do you think the fans- I, they will eithersay um, bored becauseI also heard that itslike really over played,and the Indonesia people are like come onwe really want the next song,and I'm like I feel you.So one said loved, andI love that for you,like I, I'm glad that mysong makes you feel lovedum, I wrote it will the feeling of love,so I'm basically saying I love you,so if you listen to mysong I love you sis.And then a lot of people said happy, warm,which is funny because there'sthe word sad and happy,so what does that mean,maybe cause the song is verylike um, it has that kind of lofi,kind of melancholic vibe toit but the lyrics are happy,maybe that's why,or maybe they're sad likeme because we're single,and we wish someone would be our baes.Indah, oh my god, indahmeans like, like beautiful,bright, fun, its such,its such a nice feelingto know that you make a lot of peoplefeel loved whan they hear your song, umyeah I'm glad, I'm glad mysong makes you feel like this.[calming music]- In one word, what makesStephanie the happiest.I need to do things, Ineed to be like activeto feel happy, anything fun, you know,even, even like working is fun for me.- [women behind camera] Isthat something your fanswould know about you?- Uh I don't know, Ithink they'll write foodbecause, like obliviously.I never really know with them,they always kinda know me,more than I think they do.Wow.Like I said food.Um, love, thats true,I've, I'm a firm believerthat um love isn'tnecessarily something you onlyshare with like your significant other,like I think my friendshipwith my girlfriendslike, theryre all like,its gonna be forever,um where as you knowwith a significant other,I think, you can, you canalways replace a man sis, so.I'm kidding, love your man, be kind.Fans, that is verytrue, one of my favoritething about meeting myfans is that they're like,they know I'm in stan culture,so they talk to me like,like I'm another fan as wellso they're like "Hey sis",and I'm like "oh my godhey sis", and they're like"what's the tea today",and I'm like "okay".So, I love, I love that for us.They got, they got my gistthey got kind of what,what makes me me, Jakarta, and also memes,that is true, I am a memewomen, I love my memes,I love my trends so.[clap]Meme review.What does Stephanie mean to you?For me my fans are actuallylike my friends I think,because we talk a lot ofInstagram and on Twitterand like we just converse like normal,like normal beings do.- [women behind camera]This is just a sampling ofwhat some fans had to say about you- Okay, I could go on for hours, aww,I could go on for hours,she is such an inspirationto young girls breakinginto the music world,gonna make me cry, this isso nice thank you so much,uhwow.I just feel like being someone whoinspires a lot of people is probrablyone of the greatest things you can do,um and I'm glad to, to inspire you.She's a source of happinessbecause her voice is soothingly beautiful,her smile is contagious,her energy speaks positivity,she's just an adorable human beingand I hope she receives happiness,as much as she brings to people.This is the nicest, oh my gosh,who ever you are I love you so much.Uh, I really do love you guysand I'm glad that um, that you love me tooand ah I'm going to bringthis home if that's okay.- [womwn behind camera] absolutely.- She means everything to me,what girl, she is suchan inspiration personshe makes me believe I can do thingsthat I thought I couldn't before,she makes me feel happy.Her music brings me joy andI just love the way she smiles,keep making awesomemusic, I will forever onsupport you, awww, thank you so much.I never would have thought growing upthat i would ever meet you know the personwho was on the posterson my wall, like Jackson,or to even just sing in frontof such a large audienceand to have such a niceeffect on a lot of people,um so I just wanted you to know that likeif you, if you work hardand you believe in yourselfyou can definently reachyour dreams and yeah,girl I love you or boy, Ilove all of you honestly,like, its my favorite thing.Softly, because thesemean these mean things.I just want to say thank you so muchfor participating in the survey,and to all of thosefan all over the world,um, hi,love you,thanks for having meTeen Vouge, see ya later.





