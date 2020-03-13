Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Panic buying in France following PM Macron's announcement to battle coronavirus

Panic buying in France following PM Macron's announcement to battle coronavirus

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:14s - Published < > Embed
Panic buying in France following PM Macron's announcement to battle coronavirus

Panic buying in France following PM Macron's announcement to battle coronavirus

Panic has hit the stores in Nord, France on Friday (March 13) as French PM Emmanuel Macron announced school closures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Panic buying in France following PM Macron's announcement to battle coronavirus

Panic has hit the stores in Nord, France on Friday (March 13) as French PM Emmanuel Macron announced school closures to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Long, long lines of consumers gather to buy food and essentials as the panic over the pandemic spreads.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.