'Bachelor' contestant reveals the $9 mascara behind her iconic lashes

“The Bachelor” contestant Madison Prewett may have split with Peter Weber after a tumultuous season.

But her relationship with her iconic long eyelashes will surely last.

An eagle-eyed member of Bachelor Nation spotted the secret to Prewett’s spider-like lashes in episode 7... as she prepared for her second one-on-one date with Weber in Lima, Peru.

Though the label is blurred in the scene, it’s easy to distinguish that the signature bottle can only be Maybelline’s Lash Stiletto Washable Mascara.

A popular product you can find at many drugstores.

Reviewers rave about the Grip & Extend brush, which evenly coats every lash

