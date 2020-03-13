Global  

Airlines Waiving Fees for Travelers Stuck in Europe

Airlines are capping airfare fees as Americans scramble to return to the U.S. after President Trump announced the travel ban from Europe amid coronavirus fears.

American Airlines says travelers will pay no more than $900 to return to the U.S.

