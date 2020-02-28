Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Virgin Atlantic > Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact

Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published < > Embed
Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact

Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact

The rapid spread of coronavirus cases worldwide is complicating past strategies used by airlines when disease, disaster or conflict hit travel destinations, when lower fares and redirecting flights has previously calmed traveler fears.

Adam Reed reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Airlines rush to boost demand and manage coronavirus impact

Major airlines are scrambling to win bookings from hesitant travelers as coronavirus fears mount.

Virgin Atlantic on Wednesday (March 4) joined those saying it will suspend fees for changing bookings.

Though many carriers are resisting the temptation to lower fares for the time being.

That as they wait for a clearer picture of where coronavirus outbreaks are localized, and which routes could benefit from price drops.

But with none of the offers so far guaranteeing money-back refunds, travelers may still need convincing.

Europe's biggest carriers have issued a string of warnings over the impact.

Wednesday saw Finnair cancel more flights and say it was considering layoffs, while budget carrier Wizz Air also said it might cut 10% of its capacity.

Speaking at an airline summit this week, Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary forecast a "very deflated booking environment" for the next two to three weeks: (SOUNDBITE) (English) CEO OF RYANAIR, MICHAEL O'LEARY, SAYING: "We at the moment don't see any impact on the our Easter bookings or on the summer peak period travel bookings, but there has been a huge decline in short-term bookings for the next couple of weeks and the week or two post-Easter." U.S. majors have since followed suit with various waivers on change fees.

The U.S. Travel Association forecasts that international travel to the United States will fall 6% over the next three months, the largest decline since the 2008 financial crisis.

In Asia, carriers like Vietnam Airlines have shown more willingness to cut fares.

But with coronavirus spreading worldwide, it's not clear where people will want to fly, at any price.



Recent related news from verified sources

Airlines rush to boost demand as coronavirus shreds playbook for crisis management

The rapid spread of coronavirus cases worldwide is complicating a standard strategy used by airlines...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters India


Fin24.com | WATCH: Asian airlines could lose $27.8bn on coronavirus - IATA

Airlines in the Asia-Pacific region stand to lose $27.8bn of revenue this year as they slash flights...
News24 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Airlines Waiving Change Fees, Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus [Video]Airlines Waiving Change Fees, Events Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us which airlines are making accommodations for coronavirus fears.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:55Published

American Airlines To Waive Certain Fees Over Coronavirus [Video]American Airlines To Waive Certain Fees Over Coronavirus

Miami-based American Airlines is offering passengers some flexibility because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:21Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.