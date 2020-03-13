Global  

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said he would 'most likely' get tested for the coronavirus, after he was pressed by reporters asking about his contact with a Brazilian official who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump 'most likely' will get tested for the coronavirus

"I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested," Trump said.

A reporter followed up by asking if he was going to be, and Trump responded "most likely, yea." This comes after Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the disease.



