Pizza for school kids

After hearing that some kids may go without food when schools close down, a local pizza place is stepping up to fill the gap, for free.

Restaurant has started a trend to help the hamilton county kids who rely on the school system for their meals each day.

News 12's angela moryan talked to the owner of new york pizza department about his generosity and the community's support.

Erik cilen: "i can't think of my kid not eating.

So i said, i got food here.

If people need to come eat, bring your kids here,m and i'll come feed them."

After seeing the reactions from parents about being unable to feed their children due to school closures, erik cilen had a late night idea.

Cilen owns new york pizza department on highway 153 in hixson, and he's prepared to give free food to every child, or family, that needs it during these uncertain times.

Brett smalley: "i think it's great, as a parent, but also as a lifelong hixson community member, and i really think this shows kind of what this community's made of.

These are unprecedented times with this whole deal, so for parents to have a little bit of that stress taken off is a great mission to have."

A mission that will take longer hours, and a lot more food -- something his suppliers had no trouble helping with.

Cilen: "i'm going to run out of product.

I'm going to need more product.

They don't normally deliver on saturdays, but they just confirmed they're going to bring me a truck tomorrow to keep it going."

Lauren michalski: "we want to showcase that that's what our business is about, helping out small communities, reaching out to people, doing what we can."

It's not just cilen's suppliers that have lended a hand.

Cilen: "i've been overwhelmed with response rate, and people calling up wanting to help donate, pay for the food."

One customer called to prepay for 200 slices of pizza.

Chattanooga home inspector donated one thousand dollars at lunchtime this afternoon.

Malcom godwin: "my wife actually posted something this morning abdou thow proud she is to live in a city with the capability and the people that are able to donate, or do whatever it takes in a time of need.

Cilen: "the community just, making tennessee the volunteer state, literally what it is.

... i'm a vessel through god, and it's his glory, and i just want to do what i'm told to do.

This is my way."

100 percent of the donations will go directly to feed those in need.

To find out how to donate, go to our website -- wdef- dot-com.

Reporting in hixson, angela moryan, news 12 now.

