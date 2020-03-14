Coronavirus Update: Religious Leaders Reach Out While Keeping Faithful From Risky Gatherings 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:49s - Published Coronavirus Update: Religious Leaders Reach Out While Keeping Faithful From Risky Gatherings The weekend is a time people go to holy centers to be surrounded by their religious community, but this weekend in New Jersey, many are being asked to do the opposite in an attempt to keep the coronavirus from spreading. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

