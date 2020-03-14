Ohio schools close

And parents.

Parents like rosemary dunno are getting ready for some extra family time since covid-19 is causing all ohio schools to close.

<rosemary 3 "i'm very grateful for what they are doing because they are being very proactive with everything so that's nice."

Today governor mike dewine announced all schools public, private, and charter will be closed for three weeks to prevent more cases of covid-19.

<robert 02:49:27-02:49:36"i think it's a good thing, but i think not just the covid-19, maybe we can attack other germs this way by learning it this way."van wert schools superintendent vicki brunn says they've been preparing and planning for the closure.

She says this announcement does not mean education will stop for the next three weeks.

<vicki 02:46:55-02:47:16"we've been meeting with other superintendents in the area so we're ready to do e-learning with our students.

We recognize that it does not replace classroom experience for our students so we're hoping it's going to be over sooner than later, but we don't know that they are going to be back in school for three weeks.

It's going to be reexamined closer to that time."brunn says there are students who do not have internet.

Those students will get hardcopies of the course work.

Van wert having spring break next week which she says gives them a litlle bit more room for planning.> 02:47:46-02:47:49"even though we think we're ready for this it's a pretty big undertaking."