Coronavirus has claimed over 1- thousand lives in italy, according to country officials say... ...while one breaux bridge woman, who recently moved back to italy, hopes her country will persevere.

Nat clock a sound night in italy, in the height of covid-19.

"i's my hometown things have been really great and everything has been wonderful and of course this is very unexpected."

Another r 188 people have died over 24 hours.... "we all took it very lightly and thought, oh, i's just a media-hype.... w've been in quarantined for four days now so w're stuck in our homes and everything; our whole live' have changed."

Silvia bertolazzi, moved back to italy in january from living in breaux bridge for 28 years."we are not allowed to go out unless i's an emergency."*thi* following the first 10 towns in northern italy being declared a "red zone" and put under lockdown..... italy has now seen over 1-thousand deaths and more than 15-thousand infections.

Civil protection officials say over 1,000 people have recovered, although the number of cases, tripled, since wednesday.

"you cannot just walk around... you can go out for a walk or a bike ride but you are really supposed to stay home."

Italy the worl's "worst-hit country" after china... potentially serving as a model to tighten measures across the country.

"it could be worse.

W're in our houses and i's not like we are in prison, so there are things that we can do."

Though leaving homes have been limited to urgent medical or professional needs.... silvia says all shops are now closing by 6 pm, except for pharmacies and certain grocers; companies have been ordered to shut non-essential departments; a wide range of venues - from theatres and museums to schools, but is urging american citizens to be prepared.

"advice is to not panic because panic is not good for anything.

Buy your groceries and expect to be quarantined, but also be responsible.

Stop hugging your friends and kissing them.

In italy i's hard to do because tha's what we do.

We stopped all that which is also very strange to do right before the quarantine..."

The world health organization warns that europe has become the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic and reporting more daily cases than china did