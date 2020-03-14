Global  

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

Trump Declares National Emergency Over Coronavirus Pandemic, House Dems Announces Bill To Aid Americans

On the day President Donald Trump issued a national emergency over the growing coronavirus pandemic, House Democrats announced an agreement with the administration to provide financial relief to families and workers hardest hit by the disease.

Trump declares coronavirus a national emergency

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday declared a national emergency over the fast-spreading coronavirus, opening the door to providing what he said was about $50 billion in federal aid to fight the..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published

Stocks stage furious rally after national emergency declared

Wall Street catapulted at the end of Friday's session, closing with a daily gain of more than 9% after President Trump took a step toward tackling the coronavirus outbreak.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:16Published

