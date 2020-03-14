Global  

'We are all in this together': Colorado governor expects thousands of COVID-19 cases, urges social distancing

'We are all in this together': Colorado governor expects thousands of COVID-19 cases, urges social distancing

'We are all in this together': Colorado governor expects thousands of COVID-19 cases, urges social distancing

Coloradans should expect either themselves or a friend, family member or someone they know to contact the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in coming weeks but need to make stringent efforts to keep from spreading it to others, particularly people over age 60 and those with weakened immune systems or other underlying medical conditions, Colorado Gov.

Jared Polis said Friday.

