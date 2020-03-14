National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19

President Trump's nation emergency declaration Friday should improve the ability of state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, providing up to $50 billion in federal aid to combat the global pandemic.



Tweets about this learner RT @BandyXLee1: Please join us this evening! We will also be discussing the implications of this National Emergency declaration, and how p… 4 hours ago Matthew Kracht RT @DrLeanaWen: Good: national state of emergency #COVID19 Concerning: declaration was made with people standing in close contact & shakin… 4 hours ago John K @TirzahMonee @CashflowinRE Real problem everywhere and should be something addressed by the National emergency declaration. 4 hours ago Journey Sunflower♿🌈🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇬🇧🇵 RT @41actionnews: Doctors at St. Luke's welcome the national emergency declaration, which will make it easier to plan for the ongoing COVID… 4 hours ago 41 Action News Doctors at St. Luke's welcome the national emergency declaration, which will make it easier to plan for the ongoing… https://t.co/HbW5bfGKzr 5 hours ago blizzard2🇭🇰🇺🇸 RT @DickDurbin: It’s time for President Trump to make an emergency declaration. At this moment, families need to feel secure and know that… 5 hours ago CookieSox RT @willchamberlain: Goal of the White House should be to make sure Trump can get a good night's sleep He needs it And they can pat thems… 5 hours ago Kai Wang RT @RepSchneider: This national emergency declaration is overdue. We are behind the curve. To catch up, the Administration should take ever… 5 hours ago