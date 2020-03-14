National emergency declaration should help hospitals manage COVID-19

Global  

President Trump's nation emergency declaration Friday should improve the ability of state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak, providing up to $50 billion in federal aid to combat the global pandemic.

