Trump Tweets 'SOCIAL DISTANCING' After Shaking Hands At Coronavirus Briefing

Trump Tweets 'SOCIAL DISTANCING' After Shaking Hands At Coronavirus Briefing
President Trump tweeted about the coronavirus.
Tweets about this

GolfedUp

Rapt🏀Up @jeffygolf @garyevanspro @Robopz Dude this is the tip of the ice berg in the US. Numbers will be very different.… https://t.co/1OQCCfWhVG 53 minutes ago

SCarlson48

Susan Carlson @realDonaldTrump Friday afternoon in the Rose Garden Trump demonstrated that he does not understand what social dis… https://t.co/nMpE1Of1Gv 1 hour ago

MaryKayMarrell1

Mary Kay Marrello Meanwhile, Trump tweets Social Distancing...... a little late to tweet the truth https://t.co/YkhcJgiVcq 2 hours ago

RogerSullivanNO

Roger Sullivan @realDonaldTrump Social distancing = we all sit home and become insane by proxy reading Donald J. Trump's non-stop… https://t.co/5vaVgNRh74 3 hours ago

simmons_tweets

Jason Simmons Look at these fools. Everything we have heard about protecting ourselves from COVID-19 has talked about social dist… https://t.co/tCXOQsdftH 21 hours ago

StephaniePalosP

Stephanie Storace ATTENTION MAGA HUMANS. I will be having a news conference today at 3:00 P.M., The White House. Topic:… https://t.co/TGsTri2Mzc 1 day ago

monkeylearn

MonkeyLearn RT @FedericoPascual: How are people talking about #COVD19 on Twitter? Basically: Trump, toilet paper, vaccine, hand sanitizer, social dista… 1 day ago

FedericoPascual

Federico Pascual How are people talking about #COVD19 on Twitter? Basically: Trump, toilet paper, vaccine, hand sanitizer, social di… https://t.co/oGMbT1uiYb 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: 2 dead in India, cases rise to 83, 10 recover| Oneindia News

Govt raises excise duty on petrol-diesel by Rs 3/litre; 68-year-old woman is second death due to Coronavirus in India; More shutdowns in states across India in measure to implement social distancing;..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:23Published
Coronavirus Briefing: Trump Ignores His Own Admin's Advice About Shaking Hands [Video]

Coronavirus Briefing: Trump Ignores His Own Admin's Advice About Shaking Hands

President Trump held a briefing.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 01:37Published
