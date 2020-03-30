Social distancing restrictions extended

President donald trump is extending social distancing guidelines in an attempt to flatten the curve of coronavirus cases.

Kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with people in our area about their thoughts.

She joins us live now á calyn what did people have to say?xxx live most people i spoke with here in rochester think more social distancing is a good idea.

6 feet apart is the magic number for staying safe and healthy... if you're having a hard time of visualizing this... (use tape measure to show) let's say this tree is another person á this is what six feet apart looks like.xxx (trump nat: the peak, the highest point, of death rates, remember this, is likely to hit in two weeks president trump is postponing his goal of reopening the economy in two weeks.

The white house's original 15áday social distancing guidelines will be extended to at least the end of april.

I totally agree with it, especially in the larger cities where they're having so much problems. it's going to be hard on some of the businesses and i'm hoping the stimulus package that they had will help those people.

(zongvue chang á rochester, mn) so whatever the government ordered, we need to stay home.

If i go somewhere i have to take this with me, with the mask and the gloves.

So it protects myself and protects other people too.

(josephine hernandez á rochester, mn) we have to take care of ourselves to be sure that we don't have the virus.

People i spoke with agreed with the president's recent action.

And with 51 cases in olmsted county alone á medical experts warn this is just the beginning for some cities.

(sot: dr. deborah birx/coronavir us task force response coordinator) "we want every place in the united states to be prepared for that so it's critical, (roch drone shot) even if you don't see it, it could be circulating in your community."

People tell me they're doing their part and protecting themselves by staying home and continuing to wash their hands.

Live in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// thank you calyn.

President trump says he now hopes to see the uás on its way to recovery by june 1st.