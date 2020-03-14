Coronavirus Isn't A Vampire, So Garlic's Not Going To Protect You

The coronavirus has sent the world to the stores and the internet to stock up on questionable medical 'cures.'

According to HuffPost, some of the most persistent quack cure-alls going around are to do with hand sanitizer and supplements.

First of all, garlic is for vampires and spaghetti sauce.

It's not for fighting coronavirus COVID-19.

Second, you can make hand sanitizer yourself--theoretically.

But only if you have 70% pure ethanol, or 140 proof.