After Being Bugged By The Press, Trump Takes Coronavirus Test

It appears President Donald Trump has bowed to a certain amount of pressure from the press.

According to Politico, Trump said in a White House press briefing that he has been tested for coronavirus.

And I decided I should, based on the press conference yesterday.

People were asking, 'did I take the test?'

President Donald Trump Trump said he expected to receive the test results in a day or two.

