President Trump unveils 15-minute coronavirus test

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Donald Trump has unveiled a new FDA authorised 15-minute coronavirus test.

During the daily Task Force news conference, the President presented the test to journalists.

He spoke alongside Steven Hahn the Comissioner of the FDA Commissioner, a day after Mr Trump made a dramatic course reversal announcing he would not be moving to ease the guidelines and get the economy back up and running by Easter as he said last week he hoped to do.

