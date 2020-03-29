Global  

Trump: Coronavirus Rapid Tests On The Way

Trump: Coronavirus Rapid Tests On The Way

Trump: Coronavirus Rapid Tests On The Way

President Trump says the long wait for coronavirus test results could come to an end soon, thanks to a company creating rapid tests that would cut down wait times considerably.

CBS2's Dana Tyler reports

