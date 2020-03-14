Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Donald Trump > US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published < > Embed
US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

US travel ban extended to UK and Ireland over coronavirus fears

Mandatory credit: The White House Donald Trump has announced his coronavirus travel ban will be extended to the UK and Ireland from Monday.

The US president indicated the move was in response to an increase in virus activity in the countries.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Alert: Stocks sink after Trump travel ban, underwhelming economic measures add to fears about virus impact; Dow drops 1,600

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks sink after Trump travel ban, underwhelming economic measures add to fears...
SeattlePI.com - Published

US travel ban extends to UK, Ireland; Trump eyes US limits

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States will broaden its...
SeattlePI.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

mimiko67372544

みみこ RT @BBCWorld: “The president has made a decision to suspend all travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland” US Vice President Mike Pence ann… 38 seconds ago

Montana2525

Personal hygiene101 RT @NorbertElekes: BREAKING: Trump's coronavirus travel ban extended to the UK and Ireland. 2 minutes ago

DaveWeb25938798

Dave Webster Coronavirus live updates: Trump says he took test; travel ban extended to UK, Ireland - ABC News - https://t.co/oiB26R1cix via @ABC 2 minutes ago

Redhead4645

RED Trumper🌟🌟🌟Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @KMGGaryde: AP Sources: U.S. Travel Ban Extended to United Kingdom, The US Adds The UK & Ireland to the Travel Ban in response to the… 3 minutes ago

coyne_sheryl

Sheryl Coyne RT @AFP: #BREAKING Trump says travel ban to be extended to UK, Ireland https://t.co/IZmy3brvPH 3 minutes ago

1realworld8

Little-Lee RT @BelTel: Watch: Arlene Foster says when NI schools close, they will be shut "for at least 16 weeks". Plus: 📈 Five new cases in NI, bring… 4 minutes ago

RRInternational

Radio Romania International RT @Reuters: The Trump administration extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to contain #coronavirus outbreak https://t.co/Ova… 5 minutes ago

marino29b

marino29b RT @ErnstNordholt: Coronavirus live updates: Travel ban extended to UK and Ireland, BART ridership plunges 50% - https://t.co/zcpBX13KEv #G… 5 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus [Video]

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:07Published
Travel Expert Gives Tips Amid Coronavirus [Video]

Travel Expert Gives Tips Amid Coronavirus

A travel expert addresses the uncertainties surrounding air travel during the coronavirus outbreak, including updates on travel restrictions and if now is the right time to book flights for a later..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 05:29Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.