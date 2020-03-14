President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:07s - Published President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

Recent related news from verified sources Coronavirus: Trump Expands Europe Travel Ban The Trump administration says it will extend the current ban on travel from Europe to include the...

NPR - Published 52 minutes ago



President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Is Considering Domestic Travel Restrictions Mr. Trump held a press conference with members of the Coronavirus Task Force, including Vice...

CBS 2 - Published 4 hours ago







Tweets about this T R Knight RT @jamiedupree: President Trump poised to expand European travel restrictions to UK and Ireland, and tells reporters he is considering dom… 43 minutes ago Jamie Dupree President Trump poised to expand European travel restrictions to UK and Ireland, and tells reporters he is consider… https://t.co/IaMceiYoV3 1 hour ago Glenda Kay Campbell RT @jamiedupree: As President Trump considers restrictions on domestic travel, the Pentagon has already ordered service members to stay put… 2 hours ago G 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @jamiedupree: President Trump says he has been tested for the Coronavirus, as he urged Americans not to travel - telling reporters he is… 3 hours ago Jamie Dupree As President Trump considers restrictions on domestic travel, the Pentagon has already ordered service members to s… https://t.co/NFfBK6S096 3 hours ago