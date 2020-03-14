Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump Considers Domestic Flight Restrictions & Confirms He’s Been Tested for Coronavirus

President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence said they are considering domestic travel restrictions due to the ongoing increase in confirmed coronavirus cases.

Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus: Trump Expands Europe Travel Ban

The Trump administration says it will extend the current ban on travel from Europe to include the...
NPR - Published

President Trump Says He’s Taken Coronavirus Test, Is Considering Domestic Travel Restrictions

Mr. Trump held a press conference with members of the Coronavirus Task Force, including Vice...
CBS 2 - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

MadOilTrader

T R Knight RT @jamiedupree: President Trump poised to expand European travel restrictions to UK and Ireland, and tells reporters he is considering dom… 43 minutes ago

jamiedupree

Jamie Dupree President Trump poised to expand European travel restrictions to UK and Ireland, and tells reporters he is consider… https://t.co/IaMceiYoV3 1 hour ago

GlendaKayCampb1

Glenda Kay Campbell RT @jamiedupree: As President Trump considers restrictions on domestic travel, the Pentagon has already ordered service members to stay put… 2 hours ago

GAtTheC

G 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @jamiedupree: President Trump says he has been tested for the Coronavirus, as he urged Americans not to travel - telling reporters he is… 3 hours ago

jamiedupree

Jamie Dupree As President Trump considers restrictions on domestic travel, the Pentagon has already ordered service members to s… https://t.co/NFfBK6S096 3 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus Update: Travel Ban, Sports Shut Downs Aim To Limit Exposure Across America [Video]

Coronavirus Update: Travel Ban, Sports Shut Downs Aim To Limit Exposure Across America

President Donald Trump said Thursday he was considering a State of Emergency declaration and imposed strict travel restrictions as sports leagues shut down their seasons. CBS News' Natalie Brand..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:46Published
'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order [Video]

'Mass panic' as travelers rush to get back to U.S. after Trump order

Bleary-eyed and stressed, travelers scrambled at European airports to board flights to the United States on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced sweeping travel restrictions to curb the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:10Published
Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.