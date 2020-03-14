Trump takes coronavirus test 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:20s - Published Trump takes coronavirus test President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was "totally normal," and his administration extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to contain a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this