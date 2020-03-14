Trump takes coronavirus test

Global  

President Donald Trump has taken a coronavirus test but said on Saturday that his temperature was &quot;totally normal,&quot; and his administration extended a travel ban to Britain and Ireland to try to contain a pandemic that has shut down much of the daily routine of American life.

