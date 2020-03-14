Trump says he is considering domestic travel restriction

Trump also said the travel ban from Europe will be extended to the United Kingdom.

J Rahn MBA-APM RT @jennfranconews : #NEW : President Trump says he’s considering new restrictions on domestic travel, and urged people not to travel if it w… 31 minutes ago

Mr Mc RT @ChaseCainNBC : President Trump says he's considering domestic travel bans "specifically from certain areas." #COVID ー19 #travelban @NBCLX 28 minutes ago

Eliot RT @NBCNews : President Trump says he is considering potential domestic travel restrictions involving at risk areas due to coronavirus. 23 minutes ago

Ron from Owings Mills RT @ABC : JUST IN: Pres. Trump says he is considering domestic travel restrictions "specifically from certain areas," after Pentagon restric… 9 minutes ago