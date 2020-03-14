Global  

Coronavirus Update: First 2 COVID-19-Realted Deaths In NY

Mayor Bill de Blasio on Saturday delivered sobering yet arguably inevitable news: The first coronavirus-related death in New York state.

Another report followed shortly after.

CBS2's Scott Rapoport reports.

