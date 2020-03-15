Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Idaho’s first coronavirus case is tied to Meridian’s Idaho State campus

Idaho’s first coronavirus case is tied to Meridian’s Idaho State campus

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:23s - Published < > Embed
Idaho’s first coronavirus case is tied to Meridian’s Idaho State campus

Idaho’s first coronavirus case is tied to Meridian’s Idaho State campus

The woman who was the first person in Idaho with a confirmed case of COVID-19 is a student at Idaho State University&apos;s Meridian campus.

Idaho State shut down the Meridian campus Friday morning for cleaning before the positive test result was known.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jmarkwrite

Mark Wright RT @NorbertElekes: NEW: First coronavirus case confirmed in Idaho. Now 49 US states reporting cases. Last state without cases: West Virgin… 9 minutes ago

the208KTVB

The 208 RT @KTVBJoe: #Idaho now has 4 confirmed cases of #COVID19. The 4th, in Teton County. A press conference is set for 7:30pm. More details on… 18 minutes ago

TaraBethIdaho

Tara Roberts RT @uiargonaut: A third case of coronavirus has been confirmed in Teton County. This is the first case in eastern Idaho. Teton County is lo… 32 minutes ago

DCIRLPacMan

Pac-Man from DCIRL RT @EastIDNews: Watch the press conference live below. https://t.co/zlD3ED7ynV 32 minutes ago

EastIDNews

East Idaho News Watch the press conference live below. https://t.co/zlD3ED7ynV 38 minutes ago

AmandaNPenrod

Amanda Penrod RT @KTVB: #Breaking Eastern Idaho Public Health officials set to hold a press conference at 7:30 on the first case of coronavirus in easter… 42 minutes ago

KTVBJoe

Joe Parris #Idaho now has 4 confirmed cases of #COVID19. The 4th, in Teton County. A press conference is set for 7:30pm. More… https://t.co/PFFZCOcm5z 47 minutes ago

KatyMoeller

Katy Moeller RT @NatalieKBOI: Teton County, Idaho has its first #coronavirus case and Teton Pass is closed. I think I’ll socially distance myself and ju… 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.